OTT Releases This Week- From The Boys To Dhurandhar Raw Undekha, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | May 22, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Dhurandhar Raw Undekha is an uncut version of the first instalment of Dhurandhar, which is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is set to be released on Netflix.
The Boys is a grim, satirical series about superheroes, where the "heroes" are corrupt figures, and everyday individuals seek to confront them. Episode 8 of Season 5 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Black Phone is a horror mystery film that revolves around a masked serial killer who emerges from Hell with supernatural abilities to pursue the surviving siblings, Finney and Gwen. The sequel of the original film is streaming on Netflix.
Jack Ryan: Ghost War is a political action thriller film that revolves around a former U.S. Marine officer and Afghanistan veteran who works in hedge fund risk management. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Madhuvidhu is a romantic comedy film that narrates the story of a newly married couple who begin their life with joy and excitement. However, the honeymoon phase fades as misunderstandings emerge. It is streaming on SonyLIV.
System is a high-stakes courtroom thriller that follows a young woman named Neha Rajvansh (played by Sonakshi Sinha), a public prosecutor whose life changes when she meets a courtroom stenographer. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
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