OTT Releases This Week- From Prathichaya To Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | April 24, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Nivin Pauly's film, Prathichaya, is now streaming on JioHotstar. The film narrates the story of a father and son whose lives clash over legacy and ambition. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Anil Kapoor has brought back his hit series 24 now on digital platforms. The series follows a chief of the Anti-Terrorist Unit named Jai Singh Rathore, who has to race against time to save the PM from being assassinated. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Apex is a survival thriller film that revolves around a young woman named Sasha, a rock climber who discovers that a mysterious man seeks to hunt her. The film is streaming on Netflix.
If Wishes Could Kill is a South Korean horror series that revolves around five students who grant a wish from a mysterious wish-granting application. What happens when they start experiencing paranormal activities? It is streaming on Netflix.
Marty Supreme is a sports drama film that revolves around an aspiring table tennis champion who is fiercely determined to be the best in the sport. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is an animated sci-fi series that is set in Hawkins in the winter of 1985 and focuses on a group of friends who battle with a mysterious creature from the Upside Down world. It is streaming on Netflix.
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