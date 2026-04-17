OTT Releases This Week- From Matka King To Euphoria Season 3, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | April 17, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Ustaad Bhagat Singh narrates the story of a brave young boy named Bhagat Singh, who is adopted by a school teacher in tribal areas. Actor Pawan Kalyan's latest film is streaming on Netflix.
Absolute Value of Romance is a South Korean series that revolves around a high schooler named Yeo Eui-ju who secretly writes web novels by night. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu is a Malayalam mystery-thriller film that revolves around a mysterious forest in Tamil Nadu, where people go in but never come out. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Euphoria is a teen drama series that revolves around a 17-year-old girl named Rue, who is a drug addict and returns from rehab with no real intention of staying clean. Season 3 of the series is streaming on JioHotstar.
Toaster is a dark comedy film that revolves around a very stingy man who decides to get back his expensive toaster gift after his friend's marriage fails. It is streaming on Netflix.
Assi is a courtroom drama film that centres around Parima, a school teacher in Delhi who is gang-raped by five men. It is streaming on ZEE5.
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