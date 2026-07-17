OTT Releases This Week- From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram To The Odyssey: The Making Of An Epic, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | July 17, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Itni Bangaaram is an action comedy film which revolves around an ex-assassin who lives a peaceful life, but what happens when her family gets in danger? It is streaming on JioHotstar.
The seven-episode series follows Lucky Armstrong, a con artist trying to leave behind a troubled past filled with crime and deception. Lucky is streaming on AppleTV+.
The Husband is a romantic thriller K-drama which revolves around a man who fights a ruthless crime to save his estranged wife. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
The Odyssey: The Making of an Epic is a documentary film which aims to give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at Nolan's latest directorial venture while also revisiting the story that inspired it. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Passenger is a supernatural horror film which revolves around a couple who celebrates six weeks of being on the road, having recently left their jobs and taken up the van life lifestyle. But their romantic trip turns into survival mode when they discover that a mysterious entity tries to kill them on the road. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Chand Mera Dil is a romantic drama film which revolves around two engineering students who fall in love. Things take a turn when Chandni leaves her husband, leaving him devastated. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
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