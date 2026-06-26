OTT Releases This Week- From James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash To Gram Chikitsalay S2, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | June 26, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms:
Gram Chikitsalay follows the story of a young doctor named Prabhat, who dreams of becoming a renowned physician. Season 2 of the series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows the story of two Targaryens vying for control over the Iron Throne, leading to escalating tensions and, eventually, a civil war. Season 3 of the series is now streaming on JioHotstar.
In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jake Sully and his family fight to cope with the sorrow of losing their child. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Lingam is a crime thriller film that follows a kabaddi player whose life is derailed after he is falsely accused of murder. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
The Bear follows a world-class fine dining chef who returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after his brother's mysterious suicide. Season 4 of the series is now streaming on JioHotstar.
Blast is an action-thriller film that follows an evil corporate boss who tries to destroy a local village for a mining scam. It is streaming on Netflix.
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