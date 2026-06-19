OTT Releases This Week: From Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, To Sugar Season 2, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | June 19, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms:
Drishyam 3 is a crime-thriller film which centres around a cable operator named Georgekutty who goes to any extend to protect his family. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
I Will Find You is a miniseries that revolves around a man named David, who was wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his son. It is streaming on Netflix.
Sugar is a neo-noir mystery drama that follows John Sugar, a private investigator. Sugar Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Kenatha Kanom is a comedy-drama film that explores the clash between local survival needs and external authority. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar tells the story of Kuldeep, a young boy from a lower-class family who falls in love with Shanvika, a girl from an influential Chauhan family. Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 is streaming on JioHotstar.
Your Fault: London centres on step-siblings Noah and Nick. Following the perilous hurdles in the initial film, their illicit love faces fresh emotional trials. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
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