OTT Releases This Week- From Ram Charan's Peddi To Trying Season 5, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | July 10, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Peddi is a sports drama film that follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival. It is streaming on Netflix.
Trying is a comedy-drama series that follows a British couple, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), who struggle to conceive and navigate the chaotic, often humorous realities of adoption and parenting. Season 5 is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Ikka is a courtroom drama film that centres on a renowned and esteemed defence attorney who is pressured into defending a murder suspect, the same individual whose career and existence he previously ruined. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a romantic comedy film that narrates the story of a forest officer, Prajapati Pandey, whose happy marriage to journalist Aparna descends into a series of chaotic misunderstandings. It is streaming on Netflix.
Nothing to Lose is an emotional drama series that revolves around a desperate mother named Jada, who is diagnosed with rare and aggressive leukemia. It is streaming on Netflix.
Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo is a sports drama series that follows Martín Salcedo as he dives into a dangerous 1970s nightlife scene, gets a job at a vibrant salsa club, and spirals into crime and drug addiction while pursuing a forbidden romance. It is streaming on Netflix.
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