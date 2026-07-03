OTT Releases This Week- From Pritam And Pedro To Enola Holmes 3, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | July 03, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms:
Pritam and Pedro is a drama series, which is set against the backdrop of cybercrime and digital investigation. The series centres around an unlikely bond between an angry cop and a hacker. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Enola Holmes is a detective investigation series, which centres around Sherlock Holmes's sister Enola. In the third installment of the film, she prepares for her grand wedding to Lord Tewkesbury, but things take a sharp turn in her life when she gets to know that Sherlock Holmes is kidnapped. It is streaming on Netflix.
Karakkam is a horror comedy film, which focuses on two carefree young men who get drunk and go to the cemetery and unintentionally disturb five slumbering spirits. It is streaming on SonyLIV.
Silo follows Juliette Nichols, an engineer who works on the generators in the lowest levels of a massive underground silo. Season 3 is streaming on Apple TV+.
Human Vapor is a Japanese-South Korean science fiction crime thriller series, which revolves around a bizarre killer who can transform into gas to bypass solid obstacles. The series is now streaming on Netflix.
X-Men ’97 revisits the era of X-Men, a band of mutants who use their mysterious gifts to save the world. X-Men ’97 Season 2 is streaming on JioHotstar.
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