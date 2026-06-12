OTT Releases This Week: From Bhooth, Bangla, Suriya's Karuppu To Shelter, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | June 12, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms:
Bhoot Bangla is a horror comedy film that revolves around Arjun Acharya, played by Akshay Kumar, who unexpectedly inherits a mysterious palace in India. It is streaming on Netflix.
Shelter is an action thriller that follows Michael Mason (Jason Statham), a retired government assassin whose quiet life is disturbed when he is compelled to protect a young girl. It is streaming on Lionsgate PLAY.
Raakh is a mystery thriller series that revolves around the mysterious disappearance of two teenagers, a case that shakes an entire city and devastates a close-knit family. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Karuppu follows a lawyer named Karuppu, who feels helpless in the face of injustice and crime. Unable to endure the injustice any longer, he prays for assistance from Vettai Karuppu. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Maa Hai Na is an entertaining cooking comedy and reality show featuring well-known young celebrities collaborating with their mothers, led by Shilpa Shetty. It is streaming on ZEE5.
Dridam is a slow-burn crime investigation thriller that follows an inspector deployed in a quiet village. He must solve a mysterious murder within a deadline. It is streaming on JioCinema.
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