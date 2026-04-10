OTT Releases This Week- From O’ Romeo To The Boys: Season 5, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | April 10, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial, O'Romeo, is a gritty action-thriller film that draws inspiration from Mafia Queens of Mumbai. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
The Boys is a grim, satirical series about superheroes, where the "heroes" are corrupt figures, and everyday individuals seek to confront them. Season 5 of the series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller film which is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film follows two influencers who get trapped in a pool with a crocodile. It is streaming on Netflix.
Outcome is a dark comedy movie that revolves around a troubled Hollywood actor navigating the complexities of fame, personal struggles, and unexpected events that disrupt his life. It is streaming on Apple TV+.
Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil-language comedy drama that revolves around a fiercely independent elderly woman in a rural village. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Perfect Crown is a romantic comedy series that revolves around the second daughter of a chaebol family entering a contract marriage with the second son of the king. You can watch it on JioHotstar.
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