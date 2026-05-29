OTT Releases This Week- From Kara To Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | May 29, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Kara is a heist thriller starring actor Dhanush, which was released in theatres on April 30, 2026. The story of Kara revolves around a heist mastermind named Karasaami, played by Dhanush. The film is streaming on Netflix.
Murder Mindfully is a German series that narrates the story of a stressed mafia lawyer named Björn Diemel, who attends mindfulness classes to save his marriage. However, everything changes when he begins solving his problems through murder. Season 2 of the series is streaming on Netflix.
A Foggy Tale is a drama film that narrates the story of a young girl who embarks on a perilous journey to reclaim her brother's dead body. It is streaming on Netflix.
Spider-Noir is a dark, 1930s detective story set in Depression-era New York. The series follows a tired and broken ageing private detective, Ben Reilly, a former superhero known as the Spider, but an unsolved tragedy forced him to retire. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is a mystery thriller series that follows Pip Fitz-Amobi, a teenager who investigates a closed murder case in her town and uncovers hidden secrets and shocking truths. Season 2 of the series is available for streaming on Netflix.
The Theory of Everything is a biopic that chronicles the life of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking and his first wife, Jane. It is streaming on Netflix.
Thanks For Reading!