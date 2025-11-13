OTT Releases This Week: From Jolly LLB 3 To Jurassic World- Rebirth, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | November 13, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is a courtroom drama that follows two opposing attorneys, Jagdish Tyagi and Jagdishwar Mishra, who find themselves on opposite sides of a land dispute case involving a formidable entrepreneur. It is streaming on Netflix
The latest chapter in the iconic Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, focuses on a team tasked with retrieving DNA from the three largest dinosaurs on a distant island for a crucial medication. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Subodh Khanolkar's monumental Marathi mythological drama Dashavatar tells the story of an elderly traditional theater artist who, after his son's mysterious death, employs his acting abilities to pursue justice. It is streaming on ZEE5
Delhi Crime is known for its authentic portrayal of real-life crimes in Delhi. The series is based on themes of crime, justice, systemic failures, and the complex realities of police work. Delhi Crime Season 3 is streaming on Netflix
Poyyamozhi is a thriller film that revolves around a runaway named Jayson who is guided through the forest by an older man. What happens when the older man's intentions are revealed? It is streaming on JioHotstar
Dude is a romantic comedy film which is written and directed by Keerthiswaran. The film revolves around Agan and Kural, two childhood friends who have fallen in love. It is streaming on Netflix
Dynamite Kiss tells the story of a woman who feigns marriage to a man to secure a job opportunity, but complications arise when her team leader develops feelings for her and kisses her, creating a "love-hate" dynamic. It is streaming on Netflix
