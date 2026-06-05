OTT Releases This Week- From Dhurandhar: The Revenge To Cape Fear, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | June 05, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Dhurandhar Raw Undekha is an uncut version of the first instalment of Dhurandhar, which is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is set to be released on Netflix.
Brown is a thriller mystery that follows Rita Brown, a troubled yet determined detective battling personal demons while investigating a string of murders. As she delves deeper into the case, she uncovers shocking secrets, hidden motives, and a complex network of crimes. It is streaming on ZEE5.
Gullak is a comedy-drama that revolves around the Mishra family, exploring the dynamics between parents and children and the impact of their interactions with the people around them. Gulak Season 5 is streaming on SonyLIV.
Cape Fear is a thriller series that centres around a thriving married duo, both of whom are attorneys. Their tranquil existence transforms into a horrifying nightmare when a violent offender they incarcerated is set free and seeks them out for a perilous game of vengeance. It is streaming on AppleTV+.
KD: The Devil is a 1970s action-drama located in Bengaluru. The story revolves around Kaali (Dhruva Sarja), a kind-hearted, modest kerosene vendor. His life becomes chaotic when he is compelled to enter a brutal underworld to safeguard his family. It is streaming on ZEE5.
Office Romance is a romantic drama film that revolves around a strict CEO, Jackie (Jennifer Lopez), who implements a strict rule forbidding her employees from dating to avoid distractions. It is streaming on Netflix.
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