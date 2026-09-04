OTT Releases This Week: From Dhamaal 4, GDN, To Mayday, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | September 04, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Dhamaal 4 is an adventure comedy film which revolves around a greedy group of friends and rivals race to find a hidden pirate treasure. It is streaming on Netflix.
Mayday is an action comedy film which is directed by Jonathan Goldstein. The film narrates the story of Lieutenant Troy Brennan (Ryan Reynolds), who takes part in a top secret surveillance mission over Soviet airspace. It is streaming on AppleTV+.
GDN is a biographical drama film that tells the true life story of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu (played by R. Madhavan), a legendary inventor from Coimbatore who is widely known as the "Edison of India." It is streaming on Netflix.
Unmadham is a Malayalam-language psychological crime thriller film which is directed by Kiran Das. The film focuses on a tired police constable who secretly dreams of becoming a movie script writer. It is streaming on SonyLIV.
Gandhari is set against the atmospheric backdrop of a fictitious town Joypurra, Gandhari is based on themes of unwavering belief, quiet resilience and unflinching courage. It is streaming on Netflix.
The Court is a legal drama series that follows a young lawyer with a stammer who faces her famous defense-lawyer father in a high-stakes case. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows a young college student and Justin, an older bachelor who runs a local catering business. They fall in love despite their age gap. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
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