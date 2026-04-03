OTT Releases This Week: From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run To Bloodhounds Season 2, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | April 03, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Bloodhounds is a popular South Korean drama series that centres around two young boxers, Gun-woo and Woo-jin, who team up with a kind-hearted moneylender to defeat a merciless loan shark. Bloodhound Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a spy action-thriller series that centres around a man named Happy Patel, who aspires to become an agent. It is streaming on Netflix.
Mamla Legal Hai is a comedy legal drama series that revolves around a lawyer who tries to move beyond the fixer image and aims to become a judge. It is streaming on Netflix.
Vadh 2 is a crime thriller film which is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The film centres around a crime that takes place in a prison. It is streaming on Netflix.
Maa Ka Sam is a drama series that revolves around a 19-year-old maths genius, Agastya, who decides to use maths and algorithms to find the perfect partner for his single mother, Vineeta (Mona Singh), "Project Mom." It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy-drama film that revolves around Gulshan Arora (Aamir Khan), a proud and easily angered basketball assistant coach. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
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