Oscars 2026: Famous Quotes by Jackie Chan, Gulzar And Other Celebrities

By: Sunanda Singh | March 15, 2026
The Oscars 2026 celebrate the best in global cinema. Here are inspiring and memorable quotes from celebrities like Jackie Chan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gulzar, and other stars reflecting on the Academy Awards.
Photo by AFP
Jackie Chan: "Oscars came to me and I did not go to Oscars,"
AR Rahman: “An Oscar is not just a trophy; it’s a celebration of storytelling through music.”
Leonardo DiCaprio: "To be recognised at the Oscars is humbling; it shows how storytelling can change perspectives."
Gulzar: "I did not have a black coat to wear to the Oscars. It was a mandatory dress code; that was the reason I gave it a miss.
Emma Stone: "The Oscars remind you that hard work, dedication, and passion are noticed and celebrated."
Meryl Streep: "The Oscars are not just about winning, but about being part of a legacy that inspires generations."
Thanks For Reading!