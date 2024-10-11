Dusshera 2024: 7 Easy Rangoli Designs For Vijayadashmi Puja

By: Rahul M | October 11, 2024
Dusshera 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12. Here are seven easy rangoli designs for Vijayadashami puja
Canva
Pookkalam, a flower rangoli, is a popular rangoli design for festive celebrations. You can use colourful flowers such as marigolds, rose petals, and leaves to create a similar floral decoration at home, office, or any other space
Instagram- Geeta Bungla
You can also use flower petals to create circular and floral-designed rangoli patterns
A colourful circular rangoli design featuring a peacock pattern will look pretty at the house's entrance during Dusshera
A simple Kolam rangoli with minimal effort and less time-consuming is perfect for puja room
You can also use designer tools to create various shapes and patterns for the Vijayadashami celebration
Lastly, if you are not too creative and have less time, you can go for this Pookalam using rose, sunflower, marigold and Durva grass
Thanks For Reading!