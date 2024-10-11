Dusshera 2024: 7 Easy Rangoli Designs For Vijayadashmi Puja

By: Rahul M | October 11, 2024

Dusshera 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12. Here are seven easy rangoli designs for Vijayadashami puja

Canva

Pookkalam, a flower rangoli, is a popular rangoli design for festive celebrations. You can use colourful flowers such as marigolds, rose petals, and leaves to create a similar floral decoration at home, office, or any other space

Instagram- Geeta Bungla

You can also use flower petals to create circular and floral-designed rangoli patterns

Pinterest

A colourful circular rangoli design featuring a peacock pattern will look pretty at the house's entrance during Dusshera

Pinterest

A simple Kolam rangoli with minimal effort and less time-consuming is perfect for puja room

Pinterest

You can also use designer tools to create various shapes and patterns for the Vijayadashami celebration

Pinterest

Lastly, if you are not too creative and have less time, you can go for this Pookalam using rose, sunflower, marigold and Durva grass

Pinterest

