Off-Road Cruise: Toyota's Land Cruiser Packs A Punch

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 02, 2024
Unlike the previous wagons from Toyota, the boxy Cruiser has been shrunk to match mainstream options.
The Cruiser is equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, delivering 326 horsepower.
This offroad vehicle is five-seater across two rows.
The vehicle comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
The Cruiser offers ventilated seats, a 10-speaker stereo system, and optional leather upholstery for added comfort and luxury.
The Cruiser will take on the likes of Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.
The Toyota Cruiser is estimated to be priced at Rs 47,80,365.
