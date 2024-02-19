Nutan Death Anniversary: Actress' Unseen Photos With Family

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 19, 2024
Nutan is an actress who has worked in over 80 films and was known as one of the finest actors in the history of Indian cinema.
Nutan passed away on February 21, 1991, due to breast cancer. On her death anniversary, here are some rare photos of the late actress with her family.
Nutan got married to Lieutenant Commander Rajnish Bahl on October 11, 1959.
Nutan is seen posing with her mother Shobhna Samarth, who was also an actress.
Shobhna Samarth was also smiles as she posed with her children Nutan, Tanuja, Chatura and Jaideep.
Nutun with her father Kumarsen Samarth, who was a filmmaker and a Marathi poet.
Nutan with her sister, actress Tanuja, who was born in September 23, 1943.
Nutan with her son, actor Mohnish Bahl, who was born in August 14, 1961. He has acted in several movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivah, among others.
Thanks For Reading!