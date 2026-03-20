Nowruz 2026: Popular Dishes To Ring In The Parsi New Year

By: Sunanda Singh | March 20, 2026

Nowruz, also known as the Persian New Year, is celebrated with a rich spread of traditional Persian dishes that symbolise prosperity, renewal and togetherness.

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The next slides mention some of the must-have traditional dishes on the occasion of Persian New Year.

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Sabzi Polo is a traditional Persian rice dish. The rice is typically parboiled and mixed with fresh herbs. The herbs used in sabzi polo include coriander, dill, chives or scallions, fenugreek, garlic and parsley.

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Kuku Sabzi is a herb frittata which includes a high volume of fresh herbs, which are mixed with eggs, turmeric and walnuts or barberries.

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Reshteh Polo is another popular dish that is widely loved by Persians. The rice dish with toasted noodles and spices is often served with braised meat. It symbolises good luck and celebration.

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Sholezard is a delicious dessert that is very light in texture and mild in sweetness. A traditional rice pudding turns golden after adding saffron.

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Ash-e Reshteh is one of the most popular Persian dishes that is packed with herbs, spinach, beans, lentils, onions and other ingredients.

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