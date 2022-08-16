Not just Bipasha, celebs who announced pregnancy in late 30s, 40s

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2022

Bipasha Basu, 43, on August 16 announced she's expecting her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover

At 39, Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that she is expecting her second baby

Neha Dhupia was 40 when she announced her second pregnancy

Actress Sonam Kapoor, 37, announced pregnancy in March 2022

In April 2021, Dia Mirza announced pregnancy by posting a pic that saw her cradling her baby bump. She was 39 at that time

At 37, Shreya Ghoshal announced first pregnancy

On January 1, 2022, Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu announced her pregnancy. Kajal was 36

At 38, Soha Ali Khan gave birth to her first child Inaaya

Kalki Koechlin was 36 when she was blessed with her first child

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh was 38 when she gave birth to a baby boy

For Kishwer Merchant, age is just a number and she had said in one of her interviews that being a mother at 40 is 'cool'

