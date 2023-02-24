Nora Fatehi amps up her look with Fendi bag worth ₹2.5 lakh, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 24, 2023

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted in Mumbai on Friday afternoon

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Without a hint of failure, Nora always gives the best of the best style lessons

Once again, she made a stylish appearance as she stepped out in the city

Nora looked stunning as usual in blue jeans and brown sleeveless top

She completed her look with brown high heels and a matching handbag

We did a little research and found out that the price of the Fendi Roma leather handbag is ₹2.5 lakh

The bag can be carried by hand with the two tortoiseshell plexiglass handles

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora is set to star in Sajid Khan's directorial return '100%', opposite John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill

She was recently seen in the song 'Jedha Nasha' from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero'

Besides, she also became the first Indian to perform at the opening and closing ceremonies of FIFA 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Alia Bhatt greets paps amid photo leak row
Find out More