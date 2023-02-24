Nora Fatehi amps up her look with Fendi bag worth ₹2.5 lakh, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 24, 2023
Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted in Mumbai on Friday afternoon
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Without a hint of failure, Nora always gives the best of the best style lessons
Once again, she made a stylish appearance as she stepped out in the city
Nora looked stunning as usual in blue jeans and brown sleeveless top
She completed her look with brown high heels and a matching handbag
We did a little research and found out that the price of the Fendi Roma leather handbag is ₹2.5 lakh
The bag can be carried by hand with the two tortoiseshell plexiglass handles
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora is set to star in Sajid Khan's directorial return '100%', opposite John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill
She was recently seen in the song 'Jedha Nasha' from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero'
Besides, she also became the first Indian to perform at the opening and closing ceremonies of FIFA 2022
