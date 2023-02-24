Alia Bhatt greets paps amid photo leak row

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 24, 2023
Actress Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai last night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She looked beautiful in a bubblegum pink pantsuit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia's glow was evident as she interacted with the paparazzi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
This was Alia's first public appearance ever since her invasion of privacy row
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia had recently slammed a news portal for clicking pictures of herself while she was inside her house
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She had claimed that two photographers stationed themselves on the terrace of the neighbouring building and zoomed their cameras inside her house
Photo by Varinder Chawla
"All lines were crossed today," Alia had written, slamming the media
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The Mumbai Police had also approached the actress to file an official complaint, but she reportedly refused to do so
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, she was quite cordial with the paparazzi as they greeted her on Thursday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
