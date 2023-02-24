Alia Bhatt greets paps amid photo leak row

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 24, 2023

Actress Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai last night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She looked beautiful in a bubblegum pink pantsuit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia's glow was evident as she interacted with the paparazzi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

This was Alia's first public appearance ever since her invasion of privacy row

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Alia had recently slammed a news portal for clicking pictures of herself while she was inside her house

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She had claimed that two photographers stationed themselves on the terrace of the neighbouring building and zoomed their cameras inside her house

Photo by Varinder Chawla

"All lines were crossed today," Alia had written, slamming the media

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The Mumbai Police had also approached the actress to file an official complaint, but she reportedly refused to do so

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, she was quite cordial with the paparazzi as they greeted her on Thursday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

From Alia to Anushka: 5 times actors accused paparazzi of invading their privacy
Find out More