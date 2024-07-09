Nita Ambani Oozes Royalty At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi Ceremony In Hyderabadi Suit

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 09, 2024
The pre-wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been making headlines every day. Following the start-studded sangeet event, the Ambanis organised a traditional Haldi ceremony for the couple ahead of their big day
While the lavish ceremony is grabbing all the attention online, the groom's mother, Nita Ambani, didn't leave a chance to stun everyone with her extravagant fashion for the haldi evening
Image Credit: Manish Malhotra
For the function, Nita Ambani donned a regal and exquisite golden suit by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra
Image Credit: Manish Malhotra
The antique golden ensemble was inspired by the classic Hyderabadi kurta, styled with a Khada dupatta
The attire was adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery and zari details, along with a silver-gold Chatai border, enunciating her ethnic fashion
Image Credit: Manish Malhotra
She complemented her look with some statement chandbalis and golden mang tikka.
Image Credit: Manish Malhotra
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in a traditional ceremony at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)
