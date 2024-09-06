Nita Ambani Dons Red Patola Saree Along With Radha-Krishna Printed Blouse In Mumbai

By: Rahul M | September 06, 2024
Indian philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani, alongside her husband and businessman Mukesh Ambani, graced the red carpet for an event at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on September 5
All images from Varinder Chawla
The duo attended the finale of Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela in exquisite fashion style
Once again, Nita Ambani didn't miss the chance to stun everyone with her regal ethnic look, wearing a red ensemble
The philanthropist donned a deep red silk patola saree, featuring intricate detailing and ethnic print patterns, draped in a traditional Gujarati style
The saree was paired with a matching red blouse, boasting of a Radha-Krishna print on the back and a gold border on the sleeves
The look was pulled together with magnificent jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching rings, earrings and bangles
Nita Ambani finished off her elegant fashion with a mid-parted bun adorned with white floral hair accessories
Thanks For Reading!