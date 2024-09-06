Nita Ambani Dons Red Patola Saree Along With Radha-Krishna Printed Blouse In Mumbai

By: Rahul M | September 06, 2024

Indian philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani, alongside her husband and businessman Mukesh Ambani, graced the red carpet for an event at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on September 5

All images from Varinder Chawla

The duo attended the finale of Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela in exquisite fashion style

Once again, Nita Ambani didn't miss the chance to stun everyone with her regal ethnic look, wearing a red ensemble

The philanthropist donned a deep red silk patola saree, featuring intricate detailing and ethnic print patterns, draped in a traditional Gujarati style

The saree was paired with a matching red blouse, boasting of a Radha-Krishna print on the back and a gold border on the sleeves

The look was pulled together with magnificent jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching rings, earrings and bangles

Nita Ambani finished off her elegant fashion with a mid-parted bun adorned with white floral hair accessories

