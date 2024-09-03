7 Bollywood-Inspired Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion

By: Rahul M | September 03, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi, an auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganpati is right around the corner. For this traditional day, here are seven Bollywood-inspired ethnic fashion
Canva
An embellished saree with intricate designs and patterns, paired with a beautiful blouse can be a great option for the festive fashion
Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Maharashtrians can opt for a traditional paithani silk saree or a Nauvari for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities
Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
If you are looking for something minimal yet elegant, a basic kurta adorned with floral prints can be an excellent choice
Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
For the ultimate festive glam, adorn a timeless lehenga complemented with matching exquisite jewellery
Ananya Pandey's Instagram
Men can opt for a ivory sherwani, exuding elegance and festive charm
Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
You can even wear a bandhgala suit with intricate embellishments and ethnic designs for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Sidharth Malhotra's Instgram
