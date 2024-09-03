7 Bollywood-Inspired Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion

By: Rahul M | September 03, 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi, an auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganpati is right around the corner. For this traditional day, here are seven Bollywood-inspired ethnic fashion

Canva

An embellished saree with intricate designs and patterns, paired with a beautiful blouse can be a great option for the festive fashion

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Maharashtrians can opt for a traditional paithani silk saree or a Nauvari for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

If you are looking for something minimal yet elegant, a basic kurta adorned with floral prints can be an excellent choice

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

For the ultimate festive glam, adorn a timeless lehenga complemented with matching exquisite jewellery

Ananya Pandey's Instagram

Men can opt for a ivory sherwani, exuding elegance and festive charm

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

You can even wear a bandhgala suit with intricate embellishments and ethnic designs for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sidharth Malhotra's Instgram

