New Year 2023: Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's pyjama party

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 01, 2023
Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her first new year after marriage with close friends and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor
She shared several pictures in which she could be seen flaunting her dimples and donning a grey and pink night suit
Alia threw a pyjama party at her house Vastu in Mumbai
Alia also shared a group photo with all the guests sitting behind a table decorated with candles. Ranbir, Alia and others were seen laughing in the photo
Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also seen dressed in silk pyjama for the new year party
Alia also shared a selfie with Shaheen on Instagram
Ranbir's close friend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, also attended the party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was spotted arriving at Vastu on Saturday night
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Dhawan were also spotted at the party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!