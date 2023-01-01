New Year 2023: Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's pyjama party

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 01, 2023

Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her first new year after marriage with close friends and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor

She shared several pictures in which she could be seen flaunting her dimples and donning a grey and pink night suit

Alia threw a pyjama party at her house Vastu in Mumbai

Alia also shared a group photo with all the guests sitting behind a table decorated with candles. Ranbir, Alia and others were seen laughing in the photo

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also seen dressed in silk pyjama for the new year party

Alia also shared a selfie with Shaheen on Instagram

Ranbir's close friend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, also attended the party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was spotted arriving at Vastu on Saturday night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Dhawan were also spotted at the party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

