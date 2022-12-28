List of flop Bollywood films of 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 28, 2022

2022 turned out to be a trying time for Bollywood filmmakers. Many anticipated movies of the year turned out to be box office duds. Take a look at the biggest flops of 2022:

Ranveer Singh's Cirkus minted Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend and on its first Monday, the film's earning was reportedly around Rs 23 crore

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha performed poorly at the box office. The film reportedly couldn't recover its budget of Rs 186 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero also failed at the box office. It got off to a slow start and never picked up pace in theatres

Helmed at a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's Thank God earned only Rs 36.15 crore

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan clashed at the box office with Laal Singh Chaddha. It failed to impress the audeince

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, co-starring Manushi Chhillar, minted Rs 68 crore at the domestic box office. As per reports, it failed to recover its production cost

Ranbir Kapoor's historical drama Shamshera didn’t live up to the expectations and miserably failed at the box office. It collected Rs 63.58 crore

Aditya Roy kapur's Rashtra Kavah Om turned out to be a total washout at the box office. After a poor opening, the action thriller did a business of Rs 4.10 crore in its opening weekend

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad reportedly failed to recover its budget of Rs 85 crore. The film was directed by Razneesh Ghai and co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta

The box-office collection of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey stands at Rs 19.68 crore in India

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbahi Jordaar was released in theatres and it failed to impress the audience

