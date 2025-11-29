Neha Pendse Birthday: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | November 29, 2025
Neha Pendse is also known as Sanjana from the famous comedy TV show May I Come In Madam? The actress turned 41 on Saturday, November 29, 2025.
On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her:
Neha Pendse began her journey as a child artist with the TV show Captain House in 1995, proving her talent early in life.
She is one of the few Indian actresses who has successfully worked in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films.
Neha appeared in Bigg Boss 12, where her graceful personality and dignified behavior earned her a strong fan following.
Her iconic character Sanjana Hiteshi made her a household name and earned her massive love for her bold yet comic timing.
Neha has undergone a tremendous physical transformation over the years and is admired for her disciplined workout and self-care routine.
