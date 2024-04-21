Nayanthara Looks Divine In Loved Up Photos With Husband Vignesh Shivan

By: Sachin T | April 21, 2024

Tollywood power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made the hearts of their fans flutter as they dropped loved up photos on Sunday

Nayanthara looked divine in a simple lilac saree, and she amped her look up with a chunky oxidised necklace and flowers in her hair

Vignesh, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white shirt with the traditional veshti

The couple posed for several romantic pictures amid the lush greenery of nature

Vignesh couldn't take his eyes off his wife Nayanthara, and their mushy pictures made their fans go aww!

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony in June 2022

Their wedding was attended by some of the biggest names including Rajinikanth, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan

