Navratri 2024 Day 5 Colour: Bollywood Celebs Inspired White Looks

By: Rahul M | October 06, 2024

Shardiya Navratri 2024 day fifth colour is white. The colour white represents purity and innocence. Here are white looks you can try on day five:

Sara Ali Khan | Instagram

A plain white kurta paired with white flared pants can be a minimal and elegant choice. You can accessories with gold statement jewels for a festive vibe

Shilpa Shetty | Instagram

Men can opt for a white sherwani or white kurta for the Shardiya Navratri festival

Vicky Kaushal | Instagram

A white saree featuring floral prints can be an elegant and minimal style for Navratri fashion this year

Alia Bhatt | Instagram

A dazzling white sharara set or an anarkali set can be a great choice for a stylish festive fashion

Madhuri Dixit | Instagram

A traditional option for men can be a bandhgala white suit, complemented with vibrant pants for the ultimate festive glam

A sequined white saree, featuring intricate embellishments and beautiful embroidery is a modern yet traditional style for the festival

A white ivory churidar adorned with pearl embellishments is a trendy choice for women's festive fashion

Thanks For Reading!

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Day-Wise Colours List; Everything To Know About 9 Devis And What They...
Find out More