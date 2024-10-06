Navratri 2024 Day 5 Colour: Bollywood Celebs Inspired White Looks

By: Rahul M | October 06, 2024
Shardiya Navratri 2024 day fifth colour is white. The colour white represents purity and innocence. Here are white looks you can try on day five:
Sara Ali Khan | Instagram
A plain white kurta paired with white flared pants can be a minimal and elegant choice. You can accessories with gold statement jewels for a festive vibe
Shilpa Shetty | Instagram
Men can opt for a white sherwani or white kurta for the Shardiya Navratri festival
Vicky Kaushal | Instagram
A white saree featuring floral prints can be an elegant and minimal style for Navratri fashion this year
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
A dazzling white sharara set or an anarkali set can be a great choice for a stylish festive fashion
Madhuri Dixit | Instagram
A traditional option for men can be a bandhgala white suit, complemented with vibrant pants for the ultimate festive glam
A sequined white saree, featuring intricate embellishments and beautiful embroidery is a modern yet traditional style for the festival
A white ivory churidar adorned with pearl embellishments is a trendy choice for women's festive fashion
