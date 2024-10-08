Navratri 2024: 7 Must-Visit Devi Temples In West Bengal

By: Sunanda Singh | October 08, 2024
West Bengal is home to numerous temples and it is known for Kali Puja. Explore some of the famous devi temples in Navratri.
Dakshineswar Kali Temple is a famous Hindu temple built in the 19th century on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River.
Kalighat Kali temple is considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, situated on the bank of the Adi Ganga.
Tarapith Temple is situated near Rampurhat in Birbhum district and is dedicated to Goddess Tara.
tarapithonline.com
Sree Sree 108 Karunamoyee Kalimata Mandir or Lake Kalibari temple is situated at Southern Avenue in Kolkata and it is dedicated to Goddess Kali.
Rampara Kalibari is situated in Rampara near Kolkata. The temple is home to Siddheshwari Kali.
Apni Sanskriti
The Kapal Kundala Temple is another religious place to visit in West Bengal which is situated at Dariyapur in Contai subdivision.
Canva
Shri Hanseshwari Temple is home to Goddess Kali and is situated in Bansberia in the Hooghly District. The temple is also known for its architecture.
Tripadvisor
Thanks For Reading!