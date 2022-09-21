Navratri 2022: Want to try a different look this year? Here are 10 different outfit options to try

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Rakul Preet wearing Payal Khandwala
Photo: Sourced
Rashmika Mandanna wearing Anita Dongre
Photo: Sourced
Sara Ali Khan in Arpita Mehta
Photo: Sourced
Shraddha Kapoor wearing Saaksha and Kinni
Photo: Sourced
Neha Dhupia In Shanti Banaras
Photo: Sourced
Sonali Bendre wearing Anita Dongre.
Photo: Sourced
Madhuri Dixit wearing Anita Dongre
Photo: Sourced
Janhvi Kapoor wearing Anita Dongre
Photo: Sourced
Ananya Pandey wearing Arpita Mehta
Photo: Sourced
Shilpa Shetty wearing Saaksha & Kinni and Fizzy Goblet
Photo: Sourced
Thanks For Reading!