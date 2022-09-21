Navratri 2022: Want to try a different look this year? Here are 10 different outfit options to try

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022

Rakul Preet wearing Payal Khandwala

Photo: Sourced

Rashmika Mandanna wearing Anita Dongre

Photo: Sourced

Sara Ali Khan in Arpita Mehta

Photo: Sourced

Shraddha Kapoor wearing Saaksha and Kinni

Photo: Sourced

Neha Dhupia In Shanti Banaras

Photo: Sourced

Sonali Bendre wearing Anita Dongre.

Photo: Sourced

Madhuri Dixit wearing Anita Dongre

Photo: Sourced

Janhvi Kapoor wearing Anita Dongre

Photo: Sourced

Ananya Pandey wearing Arpita Mehta

Photo: Sourced

Shilpa Shetty wearing Saaksha & Kinni and Fizzy Goblet

Photo: Sourced

Thanks For Reading!

