In pics: Hollywood divas in Kate Spade's Spring 2022 collection

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2022

Ava Phillippe wearing the Terrace Striped midi dress, sam icon small tote in pink and maritza heel in brilliant magenta

Photo: File

Rebel Wilson wearing the tie-neck georgette shirt in lime zest, patio tile twill blazer in lime zest/pink cloud, tile pumps in parchment multi, sam icon green tote

Photo: File

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wearing the patio tile shirtdress in cream/blazer blue, sam icon small tote in white, patio tile diagonal silk bandana in multi color paired with pom sandal

Photo: File

Regina Hall wearing the terrace stripe poplin shirt in black/cream, tulip stripe midi skirt in rosa plum, sam icon small tote in true white.

Photo: File

Ella Travolta in floral embroidered cutwork top and midi skirt in french cream with sam icon tote in mint, amour pom sandal.

Photo: File

Allie Provost wearing Kate Spade New York

Photo: File

Tik Toker Blair Eadie wearing Kate Spade New York

Photo: File

Tik Tok influencer Dylan Mulvaney at the kate spade new york Spring 2023 presentation wearing Kate Spade collection

Photo: File

