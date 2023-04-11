National Pet Day 2023: Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood stars who are proud pet parents

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2023
Every year, Aprill 11 is observed as National Pets Day 2023 in order to honour the beautiful bond between animals and humans
On this occasion, let's take a tour and look at the B-town celebs who are proud pet parents
Actress Alia Bhatt owns a beautiful white Persian cat named Edward
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a three pet dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda. Among these three, she met diana on the sets and adopted her. Not just this, the actress has also created three separate IG accounts for them
Arjun Kapoor adores his British Bulldog a lot, and calls him 'King of the house'
The Bhediya actor brought home a cute brown beagle puppy in 2021. He maed him after the F.R.I.E.N.D.S character, Joey.
The Bhul Bhoolaiya 2 actor has a cute while female poodle, whom he has named 'Katori Aaryan. He even created am IG account for his pet dog which gained 9,000 followers in just one day.
Malaika Arora owns a furry pooch named Caspe and she is often seen taking him outside at walk
Ananya Panday owns two huge pets Fudge and Astro and she really loves them a lot
Thanks For Reading!