National Pasta Day 2024: 6 Types of Pastas You Should Know

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 16, 2024
National Pasta Day is celebrated on October 17. Here are types of pastas you should be aware of
All images from Canva
Spaghetti: Long, thin, cylindrical pasta, perfect with marinara or carbonara sauces
Penne: Tube-shaped pasta with diagonal cuts, great for holding chunky sauces or being baked in dishes like pasta al forno
Fusilli: Spiral-shaped pasta that catches sauce in its twists, often used in pasta salads or with rich, thick sauces
Ravioli: Square or round pasta pockets filled with cheese, meat, or vegetables, served with a variety of sauces
Rigatoni: Large, ridged tubes that hold hearty sauces like meat ragu or baked with cheese
Farfalle: Bow-tie or butterfly-shaped pasta, used in salads or with lighter sauces like cream-based or pesto
