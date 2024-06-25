Janhvi Kapoor Relishes Pasta Before Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 25, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor made her international runway debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week with a mermaid-inspired gown designed by Rahul Mishra.
Photo Via Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor posed with designer Rahul Mishra in Paris.
Sharing the photos, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "A first thank you @rahulmishra_7 for having me as a part of your spectacular show that encapsulated energies and auras so beautifully. There was a meditative zen like vibration in the room that felt like such a change of pace compared to the exciting but hectic madness at Paris Couture Week that was contagious right till the door of your show. The slow soulful music, the patiently gliding models in your intricate garments and most importantly you and your family and teams sincerity, simplicity, unadulterated creativity and passion made this a perfect first."
Sharing a photo of her glam, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as ever.
Janhvi Kapoor is a foodie and this picture is a proof of it!
Janhvi Kapoor wore a backless floral dress which is priced at Rs. 12,732.
On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, which also starred Rajkummar Rao.
Next, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the political thriller Ulajh, which is slated to release on August 2, 2024.
