Janhvi Kapoor Relishes Pasta Before Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Sharing the photos, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "A first thank you @rahulmishra_7 for having me as a part of your spectacular show that encapsulated energies and auras so beautifully. There was a meditative zen like vibration in the room that felt like such a change of pace compared to the exciting but hectic madness at Paris Couture Week that was contagious right till the door of your show. The slow soulful music, the patiently gliding models in your intricate garments and most importantly you and your family and teams sincerity, simplicity, unadulterated creativity and passion made this a perfect first."