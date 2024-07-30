National Cheesecake Day 2024: 7-Step Easy Recipe To Make Cheesecake At Home

By: Rahul M | July 30, 2024
National Cheesecake Day is observed on July 30. It is one of the creamiest and tastiest desserts, loved by many worldwide. Here's a simple 7-step recipe to make cheesecake at home
All images from Canva
Step 1: Start by pre-heating your oven to 325 F (160 C). Then, prepare the cheesecake crust by mixing sugar, melted butter, and graham cracker crumbs in a bowl
Step 2: After making the crust mixture, use a spoon and firmly press it into the bottom of the pan. Make sure the crust is well-packed
Step 3: For ten minutes, bake the crust in the preheated oven. Next, take it out and let it cool down while making the filling
Step 4: To make the filling, beat softened cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl until creamy and smooth. Further, add one egg at a time and mix until smooth, and then stir in the sour cream and mix
Step 5: Evenly pour the cream cheese mix onto the chilled crust
Step 6: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes in a preheated oven or until the centre is somewhat jiggly and the edges are set
Step 7: Lastly, remove the cheesecake and let it cool for one hour at room temperature. Further, refrigerate it for 4 hours or overnight to savour the best homemade cheesecake
