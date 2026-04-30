Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Must-Visit Temples Of The Deity On The Auspicious Day

By: Sunanda Singh | April 30, 2026
Narasimha Jayanti is one of the most powerful days for protection from fear and negative energies.
The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Narasimha, Lord Vishnu's fourth form. On this day, visit some of the most revered Lord Narasimha temples in India, which are mentioned in the following slides.
Diguva Ahobilam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, also known as the Prahladavarada Narasimha Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Narasimha, is located in Andhra Pradesh's Nallamala Hills.
The Sri Eguva (Upper) Ahobila Narasimha Swamy Temple is located in the upper part of Ahobilam within the Nallamala forest in Andhra Pradesh. It is believed that Lord Narasimha appeared in his fierce Ugra form in this sacred place to protect Prahlada.
The Mangalagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple is an 8th-century shrine which is famous for its self-manifested (Swayambhu) deity and unique ritual where Lord Narasimha accepts panakam. It is situated in Mangalagiri, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.
Padalathri Narasimhar Temple, also called Singaperumal Koil, is dedicated to Lord Narasimha and Goddess Ahobilavalli. The temple was built by the Pallavas during the 8th century. Earlier in Kanchipuram district, now the temple comes under Chengalpattu district.
Narasimha Jharni Temple in Bidar, Karnataka. The temple is classified as one of the 108 Abhimana Kshethrams of the Vaishnavite tradition.
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