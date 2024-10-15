Name's Bond, James Bond: Aston Martin Celebrates 60 Years Of 007 Film With DB12 Goldfinger Edition

By: Juviraj Anchil | October 15, 2024
James Bond's favourite car now has a dedicated rendition, commemorating the character. The Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger, celebrating 60 years of James Bond's Goldfinger (1964).
The car has a two door coupe body style with 2+2 seating and a 6-Vane metal grille.
Inside the car is glazed in prestige pristinity with a golden sheen. The car also has a 10.25 inch TFT touch-screen central display.
This Aston Martin car runs on a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and can produce the top performance of 680 hp and a torque of 800 Nm.
The car has an eight-speed automatic gearbox with an electronic shift-by-wire control system. The car has a top speed of 325 kmph.
This special edition comes with collectables, including a Goldfinger celluloid film, a specially designed car cover, a luxury key box with Silver Birch Speed Form and 1 of 60 golden limited-edition magazines.
There are only 60 units of this limited edition and the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition is estimated to be worth Rs 3.3 crore.
