Mumbai Monsoon Guide: Must-Visit Places To Explore This Rainy Season

By: Sunanda Singh | July 06, 2026
Mumbai transforms into a scenic destination during the monsoon, with rain-washed landscapes, misty viewpoints, lush parks, and dramatic coastlines. Here are some must-visit places to enjoy the city's rainy-season charm.
Visit the Global Vipassana Pagoda: Seek peace in this massive meditation dome, which contains relics of the Buddha and offers free 10-minute meditation.
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Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP): Monsoon transforms this urban jungle into a misty, lush green haven, offering beautiful trekking trails and abundant nature.
Marine Drive: Enjoy the cool sea breeze, dramatic waves, and stunning views of the Arabian Sea during the rainy season.
Bandra Bandstand: Stroll along the rocky seaside promenade, get a panoramic view from the fort ruins, and watch the tumultuous Arabian Sea.
Aarey Forest – Escape the city's bustle and enjoy rain-drenched forests, winding roads, and abundant greenery.
Powai Lake – Surrounded by greenery, the lake becomes especially picturesque during the monsoon with misty views and pleasant weather.
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