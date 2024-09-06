Mumbai Cha Raja Pics: First Look From Ganeshgalli Will Leave You Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

By: Rahul M | September 06, 2024
Mumbai Cha Raja located in Ganeshagalli, Lalbaug took the curtains off Ganpati Bappa on Thursday.
The visuals from the first darshan of Bappa showed him holding a rudramala in one of his hands and showering blessings with another.
Mumbai Cha Raja held the divine conch and a bilva leaf in other two hands.
The bilva leaf represented Bappa worshipped Lord Shiva, his father.
The pandal is said to have Ujjain's Mahakal theme this Ganesh Utsav which not only features Lord Shiva but also his dumru.
The first from the Ganeshgalli has left people chanting to glorify Lord Ganesh by saying ''Ganpati Bappa Morya''.
