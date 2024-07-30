Motormania: World's Top-Selling Cars Of 2024, So Far

By: G R Mukesh | July 30, 2024
It is brimming with pick-up vehicles, as this vehicle type has dominated this list. On number 7, comes the GMC Sierra with 148,785 Units.
Next in line at number six is the Japanese auto-behemoth Toyota's Camry with 155,242 Units.
Another pick-up trun joins the list with the Ram Pickup, selling 179,526 Units.
We have a SUV entrant, as the Honda CR-V comes at fourth with 196,204 Units.
Toyota returns, this time for number three. The Toyota RAV4 sold 248,295 Units.
The pick-up vehicles take th top two spot with the Chevrolet Silverado. 277,842 Units of this cars been sold so far this year.
The American icon Ford tops the list. Ford F-Series, another pick-up wagon sold 352,406 Units.
