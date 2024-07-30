Italian Flair & Powerhouse Performance: Maserati Grecale SUV

By: G R Mukesh | July 30, 2024
Maserati has launched the Grecale SUV in India with a starting price of Rs 1.31 crore (ex-showroom).
It is made in Italy and imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
The Grecale competes with the Porsche Macan in the market.
All variants come with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, with an option to upgrade to air suspension.
The Grecale offers three engine variants - the GT with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder mild hybrid (296 bhp), the Modena with a tuned version of the same engine (325 bhp), and the Trofeo with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo (528 bhp).
The Grecale is equipped with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system.
The GT variant accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds, the Modena in 5.3 seconds, and the Trofeo in 3.8 seconds.