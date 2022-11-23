Most expensive things owned by Cristiano Ronaldo

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 23, 2022
From becoming the first person to reach 500 million followers on Instagram to crossing the billion-dollar mark in net worth Cristiano Ronaldo has done it all. Known for his king-size life, here's a list of the most expensive and luxurious things Ronaldo owns...
Cristiano Ronaldo owns is his very own private jet, which is worth around $32 million and is capable of holding over a dozen people
Ronaldo owns a fleet of luxury cars. Here he is posing with Rolls-Royce Cullinan which is approximated at Rs 6.95 crore
McLaren Senna is considered one of the world's most elusive cars which is also owned by Ronaldo. The car costs approximately Rs 12.2 crore
Ronaldo also owns a Bugatti Veyron, a Bugatti Chiron, and a Bugatti Centodieci. The Bugatti Centodieci is his most recent purchase which he bought for approximately 89 crore
Ferrari F12 TDF is another luxury vehicle owned by the footballer which is approximately priced at Rs 5 crore
Cristiano Ronaldo also owns a wax statue of himself worth Rs 20 lakhs. The soccer star first spotted the model in a Madrid museum, then hired the designer to make a replica
Ronaldo bought an apartment in New York City's Trump Tower in 2015. His lavish apartment costed him a whopping 18.5 million dollars
Ronaldo has a foot in the hospitality industry through his Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels chains. His establishments are present in Madeira, Lisbon, Madrid, Marrakesh, and New York City’s Times Square
