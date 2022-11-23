FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 10 potential candidates for Golden Boot in Qatar

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 23, 2022
The FIFA World Cup will feature some of the most well-known and elite football stars of today. So let's take a look at 10 potential winners of the Golden Boot in Qatar...
Captain of the England team Harry Kane won the Golden Boot last year and this year he has topped the list to be a potential winner
Playing in the French national team Kylian Mbappé is considered one of the best players in the world and therefore a strong contender for the Golden Boot
Winning the Golden ball in 2014, will be seeking to lead his country to eternal glory in his last World Cup
Captain of the Portugal team and holding the record for most international goals Cristiano Ronaldo is a strong contender for the individual award
The talismanic Brazilian footballer Neymar who plays as a forward for the Brazil national team is all prepped to win the boot
Lewandowski's staggering goal scoring record at club level makes him a strong contender
The Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku has a great scoring record at both club and international level. Lukaku will be leading the line of Belgian Golden generation of players
Spanish striker Álvaro Morata is a key player in the Spain national team. He makes the list due to his consistent gameplay
Vinicius Junior's exploits at Real Madrid has made him one of the best young players in the world
German national Kai Havertz is a key player for his country. The Chelsea forward is more than just a goal threat
