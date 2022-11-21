FIFA World Cup 2022: Hottest wives and girlfriend of England footballers, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2022
These stunning wives and girlfriends (WAGs) are living on a £1billion cruise liner in Qatar supporting their beau. So let's take a look at the beautiful wags this year.
Model Anna Modler is dating versatile defensive player Eric Dier. The South African beauty will be seen supporting England throughout the world cup
Georgina Irwin is the fiancee of Arsenal's No.1 Aaron Ramsdale. Georgina works for British Airways as a flight attendant
Captain of the England national team Harry Kane's wife Katie Goodland will also be seen cheering for the team
Fern Hawkins knows what it's like to go to a big tournament as this won't be her first time. Fern is married to center-back footballer Harry Maguire
Annie Kilner met England defender Kyle Walker when they were in their teens. She will also be seen supporting the team
The 26-year-old model and influencer Sasha Attwood is the girlfriend of Jack Grealish. Sasha's profile rocketed when he signed for Man City for £100million and became an England hero
Marcus Rashford fiancé Lucia Loi will also lend her support for the England team
Earlier this year Megan Davison and Everton ace Jordan Pickford got married. Megan Pickford has become a staple among England's wives
Paige Milian is the fiancee of Chelsea star Raheem Sterling. The duo knew each other since their teenage days
Anouska Santos is Luke Shaw's long-term girlfriend and the mother of his two children. She has been seen supporting the team since 2017
