Monsoon-Ready Smartphone: OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69, 120Hz AMOLED

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 13, 2024
The Oppo's new smartphone, OPPO F27 Pro+, comes in two colors variant, Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy, both featuring a vegan leather back design.
It is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.
It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.
The device sports a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera for selfies.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, it comes with up to 12GB RAM.
It is also the first phone in India to have IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for water and dust resistance, and runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.
