Foldable Marvel: Chinese Phone Maker Launches Vivo X Fold3 Pro In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 08, 2024
Vivo X Fold3 Pro, Vivo's first foldable smartphone launched in India, at an introductory price of Rs 1,59,999.
It features an 8.03-inch inner AMOLED screen and a 6.53-inch cover display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision.
It is equipped with a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera system including a 50MP main sensor, 64MP telephoto lens, and 50MP ultra-wide lens, plus 32MP selfie cameras on both screens.
The phone comes with a 5,700mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
It features a carbon fiber hinge rated for 100 folds per day for over 12 years, and has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.
The phone measures 159.96x142.4x5.2mm when unfolded and weighs 236 grams.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
Thanks For Reading!