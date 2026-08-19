Monsoon Food Safety Guide: Vegetables To Avoid During Rainy Season

By: Sunanda Singh | August 19, 2026
In the monsoon season, high humidity and moist soil facilitate the rapid growth of germs, bacteria, and fungi and that is why It is best to steer clear or avoid consuming leafy greens vegetables such as spinach and more. The following slides some of the vegetables that you should avoid consuming in rainy season.
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Chaulai (also known as Amaranth or Rajgira/Ramdana) is a nutrient-rich plant. But people should avoid eating it during the monsoon because insect larvae grow rapidly on the leaves, raising the risk of stomach infections and food poisoning.
Mushrooms have delicate proteins that break down quickly. Reheating can change their composition, potentially causing stomach issues and loss of nutrients. Eat them fresh or cold if already cooked
Insects are most common in Brinjal during the monsoon, which slows down the digestive system and causes gas and bloating.
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Cauliflower is low in carbohydrates, has a mild taste and is a good alternative for rice. It has the same texture of cooked rice when grated or finely chopped
Cabbage: is relatively low in potassium and very low in sodium and also contains many helpful compounds and vitamins
Radish is an easy-to-grow root vegetable you can plant during rainy days. In India, it's ideal to grow during August.
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